Pakistani athletes shine at South Asian Games, bags 6 Gold Medals

It’s a proud moment for nation that Pakistan have bagged four gold medals at the ongoing South Asian Games in Nepal as their karatekas continue to impress. According to the latest results, Saadi Ghulam Abbas won the gold medal in the men’s 75 kg karate event.

In taekwondo, Shahzeb bagged a gold medal in the men’s 54 kg category after leading with 47 points against Sri Lanka’s Renhana Anura Bandara 10 points. Whereas, Mehrunissa, Asifa Ali and Iqra Zaheer clinched gold in taekwondo for the women’s side.

Shooting trio Mohammad Khalil Akhtar, Ghulam Mustafa Bashir and Maqbool Hussain got gold medal in the center fire pistol team event while Ghufran Adil, Aqib Latif and Zeeshan Shakir bagged gold in 3x position rifle team competition.

Silver Medals

The karatekas have added four silver medals to the tally with Zafar Iqbal bagging the medal in the men’s 60kg category, Naseer Ahmed for the men’s 67 kg category, Sana Kausar in the women’s 55 kg category and Kulsoom Hazara in women’s 68 kg weight categories. Whereas, Naz Gul earned a bronze medal in the women’s 61 Kg category.

The country’s total stands at six gold, eleven silver and fifteen bronze medals.