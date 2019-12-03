7th Sky Entertainment’s ‘Deewangi’ stars Danish Taimoor and Hiba Bukhari in lead roles

Seventh Sky Entertainment, led by the eminent producers of the entertainment industry, Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi, is coming back with another gripping story ‘Deewangi’, after the phenomenal success of ‘Dil-e-Gumshuda’.

Written by Sadia Akhtar and directed by the ace director Zeeshan Ahmed, “Deewangi” stars the heartthrob Danish Taimoor and the versatile Hiba Bukhari in lead roles, along with Ali Abbas, Zoya Nasir, Mehmood Aslam, Nida Mumtaz, Ismat Zaidi, Noor Ul Hasan, Parveen Akbar, Humera Bano in pivotal roles.

‘Deewangi’ is the story of an ambitious girl Nageen Faiyaz, who is driven to work and be something on her own to break free from the shackles of poverty. In unfortunate circumstances, she meets Mansoor Durrani, soon to be a politician with great influence who falls in love with her. The two start off on a bad foot, resulting in misunderstandings and tragedies. The drama follows their story, as they head on a journey of love, misunderstandings, emotions, and the harsh realities of life.

Currently garnering rave reviews for ‘Kahin Deep Jalay’, ‘Ramz-e-Ishq’ and ‘Darr Khuda Se’, the popular entertainment house is all set to amaze viewers once again with another exciting project soon to be aired on Geo Entertainment.

Seventh Sky Entertainment is one of the largest production house in Pakistan spearheaded by Abdullah Kadwani and Asad Qureshi. As Pakistan’s premier broadcast and entertainment company, 7th Sky Entertainment has produced blockbuster and award-winning serials such as ‘Daam’, ‘Doraha’, ‘Sheherzad’, ‘Mairatul Uroos’, ‘Meri Zaat Zara-e-Benishan’, ‘Mere Meherbaan’, ‘Mere Charagar’, ‘Roshan Sitara’, ‘Aik Pal’, ‘Noor-e-Zindagi’, ‘Tum Kon Piya’, ‘Khaali Haath’, ‘Hiddat’, ‘Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai’, ‘Gohar-e-Nayab’ and ‘Maan’.