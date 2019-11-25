Lahore High Court to hear Musharraf’s plea

Lahore: The presiding Judge, Justice Syed Mazhar Ali Akbar Naqvi in Pervez Musharaf’s appealed at Lahore High Court against the high treason case decision, requested his legal advisor to submit two-point explanations tomorrow for the practicality of the case.

Musharraf’s lawyer, Khwaja Ahmed Tariq Rahim was asked how Lahore High Court (LHC)would take Musharaf’s plea when he is a resident of Islamabad and the how can the proceedings take place in LHC when there are procedures against Musharraf continuous in the Supreme Court?

Tariq Rahim has been asked to present his brief answer tomorrow (Tuesday).

On November 19, a special court headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth concluded proceedings in the high treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf for declaring a state of emergency on Nov 3, 2007, that lasted till the mid of December during which the Constitution remained suspended.

Upon which, Musharraf filed a petition in Lahore High Court (LHC) to suspend the decision until his return by citing the section of the Criminal Law Amendments (Special Court) Act, 1976, which denies the accused an adjournment even on the grounds of illness, “be suspended and declared unconstitutional” meanwhile, also asked the Federal Ministry of Law and Justice, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and the Registrar Special Court parties to probe the case “being unbiased”

The case was being registered against the former general and ex-dictator Pervez Musharraf in December 2013, by the then Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif under the Article 6–though without his cabinet approval.

Then, Musharraf was indicted on March 31, 2014, and all the evidence had been submitted against him in September 2014 by ex-prosecutor Dr. Tariq Hassan.

But, in March 2016 General Musharraf had left the country with the nod of superior courts as well as the interior ministry but didn’t return after that, even being summoned by courts in different cases multiple times. Then, the reason was given by All Pakistan Muslim League (APML) Overseas President Afzaal Siddiqui as “his nervous system is weak” because the general is suffering from amyloidosis, a rare disease.

It is to be noted after the PTI government came in Federal, the past examiner group gave the renunciation by citing the present presumably would go with another investigator group. At that point, the occupant Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf government had denotified the whole arraignment group on Oct 24.

But Chief Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth vowed the previous prosecutor team had already submitted the required materials of proofs in 2014.

Following the lines, On October 9, a special court in Islamabad has decided to hear a high treason case against the former dictator Pervez Musharraf daily with effect from October 24.

Then on November 19, the court reserved its verdict and said will be air on November 28. Though, Musharraf’s lawyer, Reza Bashir was not present in the court as he had been in Saudi Arabia to perform Umra but still the court asked him to submit a handwritten argument till Nov 26.

Be that as it may, presently Pervez Musharraf has presented an appeal in LHC, so the decision might be deferred if very little more.