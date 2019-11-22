Neo-fascist Hindutva doctrine threat to Muslims of S. Asia: AJK President

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has said that the Indian military operations and insatiable zest for the brutalization of occupied Kashmir are driven by neo-fascist doctrine of Hindutva which threatens not only the Kashmiri people but also Pakistan and Muslims living in India.

He said this during a meeting with the renowned Turkish MP, Ali Sahin at the Turkish Grand National Assembly. Ali Sahin is Chairman of Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Association.

The AJK president said that due to the Indian actions, Kashmir has emerged as the most serious problem the world is facing today.

He thanked the Turkish Parliament for its consistent support to the just cause of Kashmiri people, and showing serious concern over India’s unilateral actions of August 5 including security lockdown.

He particularly thanked President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan for raising Kashmir issue with full conviction in his address to the UN General Assembly in September last.

“The people of Jammu & Kashmir and Pakistan are beholden to the Turkish brethren for speaking for supporting multi-lateral diplomacy for resolving this issue,” he said.

On this occasion, Turkish MP Ali Sahin said that Pakistan and Turkey enjoyed strong fraternal bonds and as Chairman Pakistan-Turkey Parliamentary Friendship Association, he would continue to raise the plight of the Kashmiri people at different national and regional forums.

Later, addressing a group of international students studying at various Turkish universities, the AJK president said that Islam is a religion of peace. However, the Muslims are suffering today because they are divided.

He regretted that colonialism and political instability following de-colonization, had undermined the collective strength of Muslims.

He said that people in occupied Kashmir were being targeted because of their Muslim identity.

He urged the international community to mount critical pressure on India to stop its oppression in the held territory.

Sardar Masood Khan also urged the youth all around the world to exert pressure on all international forums like UN Security Council, UN General Assembly and Human Rights Council through national parliaments to take decisions to explore space for political and diplomatic solution of the Jammu & Kashmir dispute.

On this occasion, the students expressed their resolve to raise their voices for the protection of the human rights of the Kashmiri people and for the resolution of the dispute in accordance with the aspirations of the Kashmiri people.

The AJK president commended the valuable work being done by Asma Kopru International Student Association and its support for the Kashmir cause