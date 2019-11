Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Thursday claimed that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) asked him to call off his Azadi March in return for the post of Senate chairman.

“You don’t know what offers they made me,” he said, referring to the government. “I was told to leave my seat and I could get re-elected to the assembly from Dera Ismail Khan,” he claimed.