PM bars spokespersons from commenting on CJP’s remarks

Current political situation of Pakistan has increased the troubles of Imran Khan led PTI government as voters of PTI are not happy with departure of PML-N chief Nawaz Sharif to London.

The ranks of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government is engulfed with a demoralizing surge of pessimism after the departure of incarcerated former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to London, and they fear that Sharif’s departure from the country will cause political damage to the ruling party and its promise to provide equality before law will quickly lose its credibility.

On the other hand Chief Justice of Pakistan’s strong reaction on Imran Khan’s remarks, added fuel to fire and PM Imran has to face serious challenges ahead. Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday (Nov 20) stopped government spokespersons from commenting on Chief Justice Khosa’s statements in which he urged the prime minister not to taunt the judiciary over Nawaz’s removal from the ECL, sources said.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting of government spokespersons where told them not to react or respond to the comments made by Chief Justice Khosa. “The government decided to send Nawaz Sharif abroad on humanitarian grounds and after consulting doctors’ reports,” Prime Minister Imran was quoted by sources as saying.

Prime Minister Imran also reportedly said that people were watching Nawaz’s activities in London. He said that the PTI would not play politics over Nawaz’s health. The foreign funding case also came under discussion during the meeting. The premier reportedly told participants of the meeting not to worry about the case.

“No need to worry about the foreign funding case. PTI’s audit reports are there for all to see,” he was quoted as saying.