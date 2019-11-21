Islamophobia and the Hindi Cinema

Prejudice against Islam and Muslims in recent years has acquired new dimensions in many Western societies but this time it is in the Indian film Industry called Bollywood where Islam and its followers are being maligned.

The systemic distortion of Islam and Muslims in the Bollywood industry is no longer a minor irritant that can be ignored. We have seen different movies which were made by Bollywood directors where Islam has been defamed. They mentioned Islam as a successor to Nazism and Communism, and it contains images of both invasion and infiltration.

After Padmavat movie by Sanjay Leela Bansali Now Ajay Devgan Tanahji trailer also defamed our religion and such report show that Islamophobia does exist in the world which can not be separated from the problems of anti-Muslim racism and as we know all terrorists who did terrorism in the world were considered Muslims and it portrayed Islamophobia to the western world.

Also, our prime minister Imran Khan’s speech in the United Nations Assembly made recognition and realisation of Islamophobia. Therefore, despite the fact that Islamophobia did exist for a long time, only recently, was it highlighted and considered as such a danger.

As such, Islamophobia is not restricted to a hatred of Islam, but also preconception and hatred directed against people who are or who are perceived to be Muslim. Anti-Muslim preconception and racism are based upon claims that Islam is an inferior religion and a threat to the dominant values of society.

Finally, the success of combating Islamophobia requires the correct understanding of Islam, the Muslims, and the Arab world in order to challenge the closed views.