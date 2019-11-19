COAS Bajwa discusses regional security with Iranian counterpart

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa reached Iran on an official visit on Monday, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reported. According to the ISPR, COAS met Iranian armed forces chief Major General Mohammad Hossein and discussed matters pertaining to regional security and stability in Tehran.

“Army chief arrived at Tehran on an official visit and held a meeting with the Iranian army chief and discussed regional security, peace and stability,” tweeted the ISPR director general. Pak-Iran border security mechanism also came under discussion during the meeting of both army chiefs, added the ISPR DG. Earlier in the day, Commander of the Turkish Armed Forces (CGS) General Yasar Guler met General Bajwa.

Regional security environment and steps to further enhance bilateral defence cooperation were discussed, according to the ISPR. The visiting dignitary appreciated the Pakistan Army’s role for peace and stability in the region.