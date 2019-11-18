Two Indian nationals arrested from Bahalwalpur

BAHAWALPUR: Two Indian nationals were arrested by the police for illegally entering Pakistani area of Cholistan near Punjab’s Tehsil Yazman Mandi, district Bahawalpur, an official said on Monday.

According to district police officials, both the suspected terrorists entered Pakistan without valid travel documents.

Police have registered a case against the apprehended, who have been identified as Prashant and Darilal from the Indian states Madhya Pradesh and Hyderabad respectively.

The police say both individuals entered Pakistan via the Cholistan desert without proper documentation.

