Chief Commissioner Shaban Bhatti visits to Okara Zone

Chief Commissioner of the Federal Board of Revenue, Regional Tax Officer (RTO) Sahiwal Shaban Bhatti visited Okara Zone. On the occasion, Commissioner of Okara Zone Dr Jared Iqbal Sheikh, Additional Commissioner Waseem Ashraf, Special Assistant to Commissioner Deputy Commissioner Dr Sajjad Siddique, Inland Revenue Officer Rana Sajjad Hussain briefed Chief Commissioner Shaban Bhatti.

He was informed that in Okara Zone recovery has increased by 33%, on which the commissioner Shaban Bhatti lauded the performance of the zone under the leadership of Dr Javef Iqbal Sheikh and Additional Commissioner Wasim Ashraf. He emphasized that every possible step should be taken in connection with the submission of tax returns in the Okara Zone.

Commissioner Okara Javed Iqbal Sheikh while briefing said that the department has already set up centres in Okara city, Deepalpur and Pakpattan in connection with the collection of the returns, where effective work is in progress.

After the zone office, Chief Commissioner visited various tax return centres set up in Okara city where Income Tax Inspector Saber Ali, Inspector Naveed Ahmed, Inspector Arif Mehmood, Inspector Anwar Wasim were performing their duties. They also briefed the Chief Commissioner about the ongoing work about the Return Centres.

Chief Commissioner Shaban Bhatti congratulated the entire Okara Zone team. Commissioner Dr Jawed Iqbal Sheikh assured that every step would be taken to increase revenue and tax returns in Okara region.

Chief Commissioner Shaban Bhatti said that citizens should perform their national duty while filing tax returns on time and due taxes should be paid on time too. That is how we can ensure the survival and development of the country and the nation, Shaban added. The Federal Board of Revenue is committed to providing all possible facilities to taxpayers and will play its full role in this regard.