Prime Minister Imran Khan summoned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) core committee to discuss Nawaz Sharif’s health and the JUI-F’s dharna protests, and the meeting will be held on Friday at 5:00 pm.

In Meeting, the core committee will discuss the aftermath of the Azadi March dharna by the JUI-F and the removal of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s name from the ECL and will also focus on parliamentary matters, economic situation of the country and inflation.

Chief Ministers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Punjab, Governors of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Sindh and Punjab will take part in the core committee meeting. Sources claimed that important decisions are expected to be taken in the meeting