The $106,000 Peregrine falcon sold at Hafr Al-Batin’s auction

RIYADH: The most expensive duck hawk falcon (shaheen) was sold in Hafr Al-Batin’s auction on Tuesday for $106,000.

The auction is organized by the Hafr Al-Batin Falconers Association. Hafr Al-Batin is home to the largest number of falconers in the Middle East.

The head of the falcon market in the city, Faleh bin Mohammed Al-Odwani also joined the auction.

Other than duck hawk falcon, four other falcons were sold for a total of $30400, making it the auction’s biggest deal since it was launched a month ago.

The market includes more than 1,500 birds, more than 20 trappers, and more than 1,000 falconers.