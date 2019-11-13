Bureau sub-committee deferred on the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL

The meeting of sub-committee which was going to be placed today (Wednesday) on the matter of removing the former premier name from the Exit Control List (ECL) postponed.

Dr. Mahmood Ayaz, the head of medical board formed for Nawaz’s health, said, maybe there has been a miscommunication amongst the participants of the meeting.

Subsequently, Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan, the special assistant to the prime minister on information said, the decision regarding the removal of Nawaz’s name from ECL would be taken on the recommendation of the medical board and NAB.

Awan said, due to the weekend, the case remained unsolved. Hopefully, a review committee in the ministry of law would forward it to the cabinet; once they will hear the opinions of both NAB and the medical body, about Nawaz Sharif’s health.

But, on Tuesday, Federal cabinet didn’t succeed to arrive on one decision, Prime minister Imran Khan asked the cabinet members either to allow Nawaz abroad or not, which majority although agreed. The federal cabinet left this matter to sub-committee to resolve the issue.

On the same day, the subcommittee’s meeting also remained unsuccessful to make any rigid stance: either to rebuff the decision of Nawaz’s abroad or to permit him. The committee was led by Farogh Naseem, the minister of law and justice.

In any case, all individuals from the cabinet to sub-cabinet concurred on one point that is: Sharif family should submit surety bonds.

But, the lawyer of PML-N said, in front of the sub-committee that Sharif family already has submitted a surety of 7 billion: there is no way to submit one more time.

On the other hand, Nawaz Sharif didn’t hold any property on his name in Pakistan, so either Shahbaz or Maryam Nawaz would guarantee their property as a surety bond, but both are not ready to any such stand.