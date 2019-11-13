Daily Times

Wednesday, November 13, 2019


Lahore’s air quality again dropped to dangerous level

LAHORE: A thick blanket of toxic black smog engulfed the entire metropolitan of Lahore around 10AM Wednesday morning, forcing many residents to either literally gasp for breath or complain about sore throats and watery eyes.

 

The dirty air is expected to remain shrouding the city for the next three days.

Smog, together with a gusty storm, had made driving any kind of vehicle virtually impossible. While it was a Herculean task for the drivers to look forward through the wind screens of their vehicles, their wipers lacked the capacity to clear smog.

