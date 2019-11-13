Lahore’s air quality again dropped to dangerous level

LAHORE: A thick blanket of toxic black smog engulfed the entire metropolitan of Lahore around 10AM Wednesday morning, forcing many residents to either literally gasp for breath or complain about sore throats and watery eyes.

Lahore at 11 a.m Wednesday (13 November 2019) Schools, residential areas, the Punjab Assembly itself 👇😷 pic.twitter.com/n1BA47jEAK — Mahaul 021 (@mahaul021) November 13, 2019

The dirty air is expected to remain shrouding the city for the next three days.

This is the AQI at a school campus right now. A protocol needs to be evolved to close schools when it reaches these levels. @DrMuradPTI The Met. Dept. can be consulted to predict wether patterns that may exacerbate or dissipate sustained levels of toxic air. #LahoreSmog pic.twitter.com/uZu9uk2Oq1 — Aysha Raja (@aysharalam) November 13, 2019

Smog, together with a gusty storm, had made driving any kind of vehicle virtually impossible. While it was a Herculean task for the drivers to look forward through the wind screens of their vehicles, their wipers lacked the capacity to clear smog.