LHC orders to remove Sharjeel Khan’s name from ECL

The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Tuesday ordered to remove cricketer Sharjeel Khan’s name from the exit control list (ECL). LHC Justice Muhammad Sajid Mehmood Sethi heard the petition. Sharjeel Khan adopted a stance that he had no linked with spot and match-fixing. The petition was filed on Sharjeel Khan’s behalf by his counsel Ejaz Ahmed.

The petition stated that the cricketer was unable to go to perform Umrah and meet his brother in Dubai due to travel restrictions placed on him. It further argues that the interior ministry illegally placed Sharjeel Khan’s name on the ECL. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), interior ministry and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) have been nominated as respondents.

Later, the court ordered to remove Khan’s name from ECL. Last year, the cricketer was banned for five-year from playing cricket by a PCB-appointed Anti-Corruption Unit after he was found guilty of spot-fixing in the second edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).