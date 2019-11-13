Pakistan takes a step forward in Artificial Intelligence with China

Higher Education Commission (HEC) and Huawei Certified Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) have decided to further strengthen their cooperative partnership in promoting artificial intelligence and computing.

The two sides organized here the first ‘Train the Trainers’ training for ICT on Artificial Intelligence (AI). The training was managed by Huawei jointly with HEC.

The eight-day training, conducted by Huawei AI Experts from China, was attended by trainers from 11 universities across Pakistan.

According to a Gwadar Pro’s report, the training is a part of Pakistan Presidential Initiative for Artificial Intelligence and Computing (PIAIC). The training aims at Artificial Intelligence talent development in Pakistan.

The HCIA-AI training and certification will cultivate entrepreneurial talent for the professionals of Artificial Intelligence and help them to use the AI framework in the industry for development and innovation.

Dr. Fateh Marri, Executive Director HEC, was the chief guest in the closing ceremony, which was also attended by Shahzad Rasheed, Chief Technical Officer (CTO), Huawei Enterprise Business Group Pakistan and the delegates from various universities.

Addressing the audience, Dr. Marri emphasized the importance of Artificial Intelligence in understanding modern tools in the education sector and its relevance to the overall economic growth of any nation.