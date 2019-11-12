Despite poor performance, Pakistan maintains top position in ICC rankings

Despite humiliating defeats at the hands of Australia, Pakistan retained top spot in the ICC T20I team rankings. However, Aussies are just one point behind on the second spot.

England, South Africa and India occupy the next three positions and are within five points of each other as teams gear up for next year’s ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in Australia. In T20I rankings for batsmen, Babar Azam occupies the top spot while Aaron Finch of Australia has taken the second spot after gaining two positions.

Dawid Malan, whose tally of 458 runs is more than anyone else after their first nine matches, has moved to No.3 on the batting rankings. In bowlers’ rankings, Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan is on the top spot, Australia’s Mitchell Star on second while Pakistan’s Imad Wasim is on the third spot.