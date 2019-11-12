Meezan Bank recognised as ‘Best Compliant Employer’

The Meezan Bank has been recognised as the ‘Best Compliant Employer’ by Employees’ Old-Age Benefits Institution (EOBI) – a social insurance institution of the government of Pakistan operating under the control of Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development.

The recognition has been bestowed upon the bank in terms of its contribution and extension of benefits through EOB (Extension of Benefits) Scheme to its employees.

Saleem Khan, General Manager, North, Meezan Bank, received the award from Zulfi Bukhari, Special Assistant to Prime Minister for Overseas Pakistanis & Human Resource Development, on the occasion of First Annual Pension Day celebrations held in Islamabad.

Meezan Bank’s focus on best corporate governance practices have been widely appreciated by the EOBI, especially for maintaining its competitive advantage and placing the highest value on benefits. This is the first time in the history of EOBI that ‘Pension Day’ was celebrated in an effort to recognize employers providing the right mix of benefits, rewards and recognition.