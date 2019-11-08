Constitution allows to pass ordinances: Pervaiz Khattak

ISLAMABAD: During the National Assembly session on Friday after drawing the opposition’s rage for approving 11 bills, Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak said the use of ordinances is allowed in the Constitution.

The National Assembly session continued today amid a war of words between the treasury and the opposition benches on the Azadi March.

Meanwhile, PML-N leader Khawaja Asif in his address continued his onslaught against the government for hurriedly passing the bills.

Asif, in his address once again deplored the government’s actions, saying that the Constitution was violated in the assembly yesterday.

The House also approved extension in the time period of three ordinances, with the opposition staging a protest in front of the speaker’s rostrum. The bills passed by the House were basically the ordinances, recently promulgated by President Arif Alvi.