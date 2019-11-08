Leaked footage shows US weapons falling into terrorist hands in Yemen

Leaked footage purports to show weapons, including a US-made vehicle, being transferred to the Saudi-led coalition in Yemen amid reports of gear falling into the hands of extremist militias in defiance of US arms agreements.

Filmed secretly in Yemen at the Saudi-controlled port of Aden, the footage claims to show the unloading of a fresh arms shipment for the coalition in late October, including the familiar outline of an American-made Oshkosh armored vehicle, also known as an MRAP.

Yemeni authorities backed by the Saudi coalition have reportedly made a number of arrests in a bid to identify the leaker. While American lawmakers have called on the Trump administration to halt assistance to the Saudi coalition, efforts in both houses have failed to translate into policy, including a congressional War Powers Resolution which was vetoed in April.

More recently, US arms supplied to the United Arab Emirates, a major partner in the coalition, were traced to separatist factions fighting in Yemen’s south, which intermittently clash with pro-Saudi forces in the country.

While the southern separatists are not on the US terrorism list, the arms only complicate a bloody years-long conflict marked by shifting alliances and a disregard for the laws of war on all sides.