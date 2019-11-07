India planning to test nuclear missiles

India is planning to test a 3,500 kilometer strike-range K-4 nuclear missile from a submarine off the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Friday (November 8).

The missile system is under development by the DRDO (Defence Research and Development Organisation) for the Arihant class nuclear submarines which are being built by India.

“As per plans, the DRDO will carry out test-firing of the K-4 nuclear missile from an underwater platform off the Vishakhapatnam coast on Friday. During the trial, the DRDO will test the advanced systems in the missile system,” government sources said in Bhubaneswar.

K-4 is one of the two underwater missiles that are being developed for submarines. The other weapon is a BO-5 missile with a 700 kilometer strike range . India’s prime minister Modi has previously threatened Pakistan saying “Our nuclear weapons are not for Diwali”. These new line of nuclear weapon tests, might further further escalate tensions between the two nations.