Dean Jones disappointed over Islamabad coaching snub

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Islamabad United have decided against continuing with former Australia cricket Dean Jones as the head coach for the fifth edition of the tournament. In a video posted on his official Twitter account, Jones announced that he is disappointed to part ways with the franchise. “After discussions with the owners of Islamabad United, they have decided to go with a new coach this year,” said Jones. “Slightly disappointed after the fact that we win two championships and won six playoffs out of eight. It was wonderful four years as we got to see some great kids go on to play for Pakistan. I wish the franchise all the best,” he added. Islamabad United won two PSL titles under Jones, in his four-season tenure with the franchise. The 58-year-old was also one of the contenders for the Pakistan’s head coach position, but the former Men in Green’s captain Misbahul Haq got the job. Jones concluded with indicating that he has some big news coming soon for the fans.