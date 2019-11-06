France pledges to expand cooperation with PRCS in disaster management

Ambassador of France to Pakistan Dr Marc Barety on Wednesday pledged to explore opportunities to expand cooperation with the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) in the field of disaster management.

Addressing the officers during his visit to the PRCS National Headquarters here, Ambassador Dr Marc Barety said peace and climate change are huge challenges in the contemporary world and collective efforts are needed to effectively cope with these. He said France has the best healthcare system in the world and that his country is ready to share its expertise with the PRCS in the health sector. He also pledged to extend all-out support to the PRCS in provision of healthcare facilities to the underprivileged people.

The ambassador hailed the PRCS services in disaster response, health services, climate change and alleviating the suffering of the most vulnerable population by mobilising the power of humanity.

Earlier, PRCS Chairman DrSaeedElahi thanked Ambassador Dr Marc Barety for visiting the National Headquarters. He said France rendered great support to Pakistan in the shape of relief items for the victims of earthquake in 2005 and floods in 2010. He said the PRCS will appreciate support by France for different programs and initiatives. Joint Director Operations Muhammad Obaidullah briefed the visiting dignitary in detail about different programs and initiatives being undertaken by the PRCS.

Later, the ambassador penned his expression in the visitor’s book.Chairman DrSaeedElahi pinned the PRCS Star to Ambassador Dr Marc Barety’s chest and gave him a memento.

Member Managing Body Brig (r) Abdul Hadi, Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed and PRCS officers were also present on the occasion.