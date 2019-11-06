Electric vehicles on Pakistani roads?

In a major development the federal cabinet has approved the much-awaited national Electric Vehicles (EV) policy eyeing the conversion of 30 per cent of four- and three-wheelers in the country into electric vehicles in the coming years. This policy may result in increase in the prices of vehicles, which have already gone up manifold in recent months, causing the worst ever slowdown in vehicle sales. The EV policy, however, is a blessing in disguise as the local car manufacturing sector has eagerly been awaiting its approval. According to Prime Minister’s Adviser on Environment Amin Aslam, manufacturers have already completed 90 per cent of the work. If this is indeed the case, EVs could be seen on the roads in a matter of months.

The introduction of EV technology is the good news for Pakistan. Not only will this cut the import bill of POL, it will also reduce emissions of greenhouse gases as EVs are regarded as environment friendly. Aslam said that the ratio of greenhouse gas emissions from vehicles in total volume of environmental pollution was 20 per cent in developed countries but in Pakistan it was almost the double. If EVs also grab the public transport sector, it can provide cheap transportation as their cost of running is much lower than that of plying vehicles on petrol, diesel and CNG.

Pakistan has been lagging behind in EVs as India rolled out its first fleet last October, while China has been running electric-driven vehicles for many years. The EV industry, given its assured success, is likely to create new jobs in the country. Similarly, the planned conversion of CNG stations into EV charging stations will offer the easy availability of battery charging facilities to motorists without much investment.

The future lies with EVs and the world is phasing out internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles because of its environmental hazards and costly fuel issues. The EV industry, however, has to overcome the costly prices of batteries. Similarly, batteries’ range capacity is still a big issue. A battery must have sufficient energy to reach a charging point.

Public response to EVs will be gauged once the fleets are rolled out. The government must ensure the sustainability of the sector by offering support to manufacturers as well as users. *