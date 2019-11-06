No breakthrough

The second round of talks between the government’s negotiation team and the opposition’s Rahber Committee ended in Islamabad on Tuesday without any major breakthrough.

“We [the opposition] are still firm on our demands. All nine opposition parties are on the same page as regards our four demands,” JUI-F leader Akram Durrani said at a press conference after the meeting. “Yesterday (Monday), we had put forth our demands, including the prime minister’s resignation, fresh elections, no interference by the army during elections and the protection of the constitution,” he said, adding that the opposition will continue to stick by its demands.

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak, who is leading the government’s negotiation team, said, “The talks were held in a very cordial environment. We are still hopeful of finding a middle ground; our discussions and efforts will continue after we consult with our respective leaderships.” “They have their own stance, we have ours,” he said. “We are trying to arrive at the middle ground,” he added.

Khattak said the government has agreed to several of the opposition’s demands and that talks will continue on the rest of them after consultations with the two sides’ leadership. “We wish to seek a solution whereby the opposition is able to retain their respect and at the same time the PTI government’s position is also preserved,” he said.

Later, addressing the rally, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman said his party will not accept anything other than fresh elections in the country. Speaking on behalf of the entire opposition, he said the government’s recommendation to form a judicial commission to probe rigging in the July 2018 elections has been rejected. “We reject every proposal for the formation of a commission and maintain our demand for fresh elections. There can be no change in the matter,” he said. “Now it’s up to you. The sooner you decide on this, the sooner we can see this matter resolved. If you think this crowd should disperse, then go ahead and give the call. Neither will you remain in a fix and neither will we, then, have any lack of clarity on the matter,” he added.

“We stand firm on our demand that this government came into power through rigged elections, and we will not accept anything other than re-elections,” he said, adding that the government formed a parliamentary committee to probe alleged rigging in 2018 polls but to no avail. “The probe committee headed by Pervez Khattak did even not hold a single meeting in a year,” he said. “Objections were not raised during PTI’s 126-day-long sit-in in 2014 but today our Azadi March is being criticised, saying it will set a bad precedent if the government is toppled,” he added. The JUI-F chief repeated his criticism of the government’s economic and foreign policies. “No one dared changing the status of Indian-held Kashmir when I was the chairman of Kashmir committee but this incompetent government has sold the Kashmir issue,” he said, referring to New Delhi’s move to revoke valley’s special status.

Fazl said the country’s economy is on a downward spiral and debts are accumulating on a daily basis. “For the first time in Pakistan’s history, three budgets were presented. And despite that, they could not meet tax targets,” he said. “The State Bank of Pakistan, in a record statement, has said we have gone into Rs 1 billion debt,” he added.

Fazl decried the ‘impunity’ with which ‘institutions’ are in the habit of ‘picking up people’. “So many people have been picked up citing terrorism and remain missing today. Does any institution have the right to pick up someone on mere suspicion or on the basis of their own report?” he asked. “Such people remain missing for 12-15 years with their aging parents, their children, all crying their eyes out but these callous people never have the decency to inform them they have been captured by them,” he went on to say. “And if they are criminals, why are they not brought before the court?” he asked.

The JUI-F chief, criticising the National Accountability Bureau, said that under the guise of so-called accountability, the functioning of bureaucracy has been prevented. “Everyone is now afraid that if they sign a project, they will be forced to stand in court,” he said. “Won’t tolerate drama in the name of accountability in this country anymore,” he said, lashing out at the government for its alleged witch hunting of political opponents.

Fazl lashed out at the government, blaming it for disturbing the friendly ties between Pakistan and China. “We used to be proud of our friendship with China,” he said. “We used to tell people that our friendship with China is higher than the Himalayas and sweeter than honey. Now, even China is not ready to invest in Pakistan due to our leaders’ follies,” he added.

Fazl said that under the current economic conditions, factories are shutting down and production institutes are also being rendered useless. He said that people are losing their jobs.

Fazl said that Pakistan’s ties with Afghanistan have hit a new low while Iran is giving more respect to India as compared to Pakistan. “There are gold, silver and priceless minerals in the mountains of Balochistan,” he said. “However, the people of Balochistan do not have control over their own resources,” he lamented.