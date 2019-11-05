SHC extends interim bail granted to PPP leader Suhail Anwar Siyal

Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday extended interim bail to Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader and former home minister Suhail Anwar Siyal in assets beyond mean case.

A two-member bench of the SHC, headed by Chief Justice Ahmed Ali Shaikh, heard an interim bail plea filed by Suhail Anwar Siyal and extended his interim bail until 28th November.

At the start of hearing, Advocate Shiraz Rajpar told the bench that the hearing on the petition filed for removal of Siyal’s name from Exit Control List (ECL) will be held on November 28. He pleaded the court to conduct the bail petition on the same date. SHC CJ Ahmed Ali M Shaikh questioned the assistant attorney general Irfan Aziz whether he has read the file of the case.

Justice Shaikh expressed annoyance over Irfan Aziz for not reading the case file before attending the hearing.

The judge remarked that the federation has appointed government lawyers, who are unaware of the case details.