Government will be responsible if anything happens to my father: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the government will be responsible if anything happens to his ailing father.

He said on Twitter that former president Asif Ali Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors.

“Our family is increasingly concerned about his health,” said the PPP chairman.

President Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors and personal physician. Our family is increasingly concerned about his health. If anything happens to our father this govt will be held responsible. — BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 5, 2019

Aseefa Bhutto also said on Twitter that her father has had no access to doctors for six months.