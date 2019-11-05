Government will be responsible if anything happens to my father: Bilawal

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday said that the government will be responsible if anything happens to his ailing father.He said on Twitter that former president Asif Ali Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors. “Our family is increasingly concerned about his health,” said the PPP chairman. President Zardari has still not been given access to specialist doctors and personal physician. Our family is increasingly concerned about his health. If anything happens to our father this govt will be held responsible.— BilawalBhuttoZardari (@BBhuttoZardari) November 5, 2019Aseefa Bhutto also said on Twitter that her father has had no access to doctors for six months. My father has had no access to his doctors for 6 months.Govt purposely retracts information from his medical reports by govt doctors. As a diabetic heart patient with spinal issues, we fear for his health & have gone to Court for private doctors to be allowed to assess his health— Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) November 5, 2019