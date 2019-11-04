Pakistan releases stamp to mark anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak

The government of Pakistan has released a commemorative stamp on the occasion of the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Pakistan Post has decided to establish a post office at Kartarpur complex to facilitate Sikh pilgrims while another post office will be opened at Nankana Sahib. The commemorative stamp will also be provided in 192 member countries of the Universal Postal Union.

It’s worth mentioning here that, Pakistan has also issued a commemorative coin to mark this special occasion of the Sikh community, On the other hand, Khan had laid the foundation stone of Baba Guru Nanak University at Nankana Sahib on Oct 28. As per details, the ceremony was attended by federal and provincial ministers along with diplomats of foreign countries.

Pakistan and India have already signed an agreement for the opening of the Kartarpur corridor. Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the corridor on the 9th of next month which will facilitate the Sikh community to visit their most revered place in Pakistan.

The coin worth Pakistan Rupees 50 will be available at the Kartarpur Sahib. Along with a postal stamp worth PKR 8 to the travelling pilgrims.