What food items various cities of Pakistan are famous for

Food plays an integral role in Pakistan’s identity and heritage. Being a country that is an accumulation of various cultures and ethnicities, nothing represents our diversity better than food. Our cuisine incorporates a whole palette of flavours – sweet, sour, spicy, tangy – all at once. From chatpata street food to mouth-watering gourmet dishes, we have no dearth of food in the country no matter where you go.

Below, we explore a few cities of Pakistan through what they have to offer in terms of the best of food.

KARACHI — known as the city of lights due to its vibrant nightlife, this metropolitan has arguably the most variety of food to offer due to its population which comprises of people from across the country. The first and foremost dish that Karachi is famous for is its biryani. From old franchises such as Student Biryani to newer, more experimental eateries such as Biryani of the Seas, one can never have enough biryani when in Karachi. Moreover, barbecue is another highly popular cuisine for Karachiites. Chicken tikkas, seekh kebabs, bihari botis and malai botis are a favourite among locals and visitors of the city. Furthermore, paratha rolls stuffed with barbecue items are equally loved there. BBQ Tonight, Kolachi and Zameer Ansari have some of the best barbecue to offer.

LAHORE — considered the heart of Pakistan, Lahore is synonymous with food. The city has so much to offer, that it would be nearly impossible to ever list down all its delicacies in one place. Some iconic dishes include Nihari from Muhammadi Nihari, Siri Paaye from Fazal Haq (Phajje), fried fish from Bashir Darul Mahi and Karahi from Butt Karahi.

ISLAMABAD — the capital of the country’s food scene is as unique as the city itself. A few must-try items of Islamabad are the desi French fries and Afghani burgers (sausages, fries and various sauces stuffed in naan), roll parathas from F-10 market and the iconic Savour Pulao.

MULTAN — the Southern Punjab city is actually a hidden gem when it comes to food! Besides the famous Multani Sohan Halwa, there is a lot more one can discover to eat there. The fried fish from Sheedan Mushtaq based in old Multan is an experience on its own, whereas Naveed Chicken Pulao Center serves one of the best pulaos in the country. Ahmad Food’s Rabri Falooda is one of the oldest faloodas in Punjab, and serves as the perfect fix to satisfy desis’ sweet tooth cravings.

PESHAWAR — Peshawar offers unique meat based cuisine, which they have kept alive by following their traditional live cooking methods to this day. Located in Namak Mandi, Charsi Tikka is one of the oldest and most popular eatery of the city. The hometown of Chapli Kebab, there are several places that serve great versions of this delicacy across the city. Another extremely popular dish that one finds here is the humble Kabuli Pulao, which is the perfect fusion of sweet and savoury.

HYDERABAD — another integral part of Sindh’s identity, Hyderabad has its own traditional food choices to offer. The city is probably most famous for the 100+ years old Bombay Bakery, which till this day has never-ending queues for their cakes especially the coffee flavoured one. Another close popular delicacy is Haji’s rich and creamy Rabri based in the Shahi Bazar. In terms of savoury dishes, nothing can beat Shama Tikka House which is visited by people from all around for their spicy barbecue. For biryani lovers, Shareef Biryani remains to be the city’s favourite.