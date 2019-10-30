Usman Umar brought laurels to Pakistan as he bagged bronze medal in the 53rd Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship in Batam, Indonesia.

According to information garnered, Usman, who belongs to Lahore claimed the medal in fitness physique.

President Pakistan Bodybuilding Federation Farooq Iqbal had congratulated the athlete on the performance.

Notably, Usman Umer has also previously won gold medal in South Asian championship Nepal Katmandu as well as claimed the title of Mr. Punjab, Mr. Pakistan and Yahya classic winner in 2017. He clinched yet another title as Yahya classic winner in 2019.

Momentarily, Mr. Usman is serving as executive club instructor in Punjab University. He is a gold medalist in M.Sc sports sciences from P.U batch 2009-11.

On the other hand, commenting on the championship, Mr. Datuk Paul Chua, President World Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Federation (WBPF) and Asian Bodybuilding & Physique Sports Federation (ABBF) said, “We are extremely delighted to announce the 53rd ABBF Asia Championship 2019. It has been our constant endeavor to work towards the development of the bodybuilding sport, across regional, national and international levels. The upcoming championship will provide a platform to all the aspiring youth in the Asian region, looking to carve a niche for themselves, in the bodybuilding and physique sports. We take pride and our efforts pay off, every time a new champion emerges in the arena.”