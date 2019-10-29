Pakistan’s Women Team wins T20I series against Bangladesh

Half-centuries by batsman Javeria Khan and captain Bismah Maroof helped Pakistan women to a 15-run win over Bangladesh women in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) at Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium and seal the three-match series 2-0.

Pakistan put 167 for three in 20 overs, their third-highest total in the format, after being asked to bat by Bangladesh captain Salma Khatun. That Pakistan put the imposing score was due to a 95-run partnership for the second-wicket between Javeria and Bismah.

Batting at one-drop, the Pakistan captain recorded her highest score in the format as she cracked an unbeaten 70 off 50 balls, studded with nine fours and a six. This was her 10th half-century in the T20Is. Opening batter Javeria scored a 44-ball 52, hitting five fours and two sixes, before she lost her wicket in the 17th over of the innings to Bangladesh fast-bowler Jahanara Alam, who with two for 27 in four overs was the stand-out bowler for her side.

Bangladesh failed to get a solid platform that the run-chase demanded as both openers Ayesha Rahman (five off six balls) and Shamima Sultana (11 off 14) were back in the pavilion by the end of the fifth over as the scorecard read 25 for two.