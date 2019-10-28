Bilawal demands health facilities for Zardari on a par with Nawaz’s

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Monday demanded that the government provide healthcare facilities to his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari on a par with those given to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, a private TV channel reported.

Talking to reporters at PIMS, Bilawal said that ousted prime minister Nawaz Sharif was arrested after being convicted by the court while his father is behind the bars even as his case is under trial. He complained that the former president was not given access to adequate medical facilities at Adiala jail, adding that healthcare facility is the basic right of the former president. “The prison authorities were relying on an official doctor of the jail,” he said, and demanded that his family doctors should be included in the medical board to ensure best treatment to Zardari.

On political front, Bilawal said good times lay ahead for Pakistanis as Prime Minister Imran Khan will soon tender his resignation. He said the Azadi March has just begun and a lot of more things will happen in near future. He noted that he saw members from every party in the Azadi March, adding that the unification of various political parties has sent a good message. He said he has asked his party workers to welcome the march’s participants when they enter the federal capital.

Bilawal said Imran Khan has failed to run the country and its economy, adding that ‘incompetent’ people cannot run state affairs.