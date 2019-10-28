Coldplay release ‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’ from ‘Everyday Life’

After teasing the announcement in newspaper ads around the world and in cryptic posters and social media posts, Coldplay officially confirmed that they would release a double album ‘Everyday Life’, on November 22, 2019.

To accompany the news, they’re sharing two tracks from the project, “Orphans” and “Arabesque.”

Both tracks were produced by the Dream Team, with Stromae providing vocals and Femi Kuti and his band playing horns on “Arabesque.” A video for “Orphans” will arrives Friday.

In addition to digital streaming services, “Orphans” and “Arabesque” are also available as a standard black and limited edition gold 7? vinyl via Jack White’s Third Man Records.

‘Everyday Life’ will consist of two sides, titled Sunrise and Sunset, and feature a total of 16 tracks as revealed by newspaper ads the band put out earlier this week. It will be the band’s eighth studio album, following 2015’s ‘A Head Full of Dreams’. Last year, the band released a career-spanning documentary also titled ‘A Head Full of Dreams’, along with a concert film and live album on Amazon Prime Video. Coldplay also announced that the band would make its sixth appearance as ‘Saturday Night Live’ musical guest on November 2.