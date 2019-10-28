LAHORE: The Punjab government on Monday challenged the acquittal of all the suspects in the Sahiwal incident.

On Thursday, an anti-terrorism court acquitted all six personnel of the CTD who were accused of killing the four people, including a woman and a minor, in Sahiwal. Judge Arshad Hussain Bhutta gave the accused personnel the benefit of the doubt.

Eyewitnesses, however, disputed the claim and said the people in the car did not fire at officials, nor were any explosives recovered from the vehicle.