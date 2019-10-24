Maryam Nawaz shifted back to Kot Lakhpath after being admitted to hospital

LAHORE: Vice president of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz has been shifted back to Kot Lakhpat jail from Services Hospital after her health condition got better on Thursday.

Maryam was hospitalised at the VVIP-1 room adjacent to the room of her father Nawaz Sharif, where he has been admitted since Monday night due to a low platelet count.

According to details, Maryam went through some medical tests at the hospital and was then shifted to back to Kot Lakhpat jail.

Earlier, she was taken from Kot Lakhpat jail to the Services Hospital so that she can meet her father, Nawaz Sharif, for which she was given special permission by the federal government.

However, on Tuesday morning, Maryam claimed that she was denied permission to meet her father.

On appearing before the Accountability Court in Chaudhry Sugar Mills case in the morning, she requested the court to let her see her ailing father on the way back but she wasn’t allowed by the judge.

Rejecting the plea, the judge maintained that the matter was beyond the court’s jurisdiction.