Locusts encroach upon venue of Bilawal’s public meeting in Thar

Before arrival of Pakistan People’s Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari in Thar to address a public meeting, large swarms of locusts landed at the venue on Wednesday.

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari was schedule to address a public meeting in Thar in the series of his protest gatherings against the government.

As people had come to the venue of the public meeting from nearby villages, the organisers witnessed an unlikely situation as the venue was already encroached upon by the crop-eating insects, as the lights might have attracted them.

The meeting organizers and the local administration faced a nightmare to grab and clear the meeting ground from the possession of encroaching swarms of locusts.