Man selling ice drug to students in Karachi jailed for one year

A convicted drug peddler in Karachi was sentenced to one-year jail time by a local port after being found guilty of selling the drug crystal methamphetamine, commonly known as ‘ice’ to students in the port city.

The accused, Rohail Shakeel, was found guilty of selling the notorious substance in Defence Housing Authority in 2018.

The model criminal trial court (Karachi-South) judge Kamran Atta Soomro found that the prosecution successfully proved the charge against the accused.

The judge convicted the accused for committing an offence punishable under Section 9(b) of the Control of Narcotic Substances Act, 1997 and awarded imprisonment for one year and four months.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs11,000 and on default, he would undergo additional imprisonment for four months.

However, the judge extended the benefit of Section 382-B of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC), which states that the period of detention will be considered while awarding sentence of imprisonment.

According to the prosecution, police spotted two men in suspicious condition near Seraiki Pulya, Khayaban-i-Abbasi, DHA Phase-VIII on Dec 27, 2018. On seeing the police, they threw away a plastic bag and tried to escape on foot, it added.

The prosecution mentioned that one accused, Rohail Shakeel, was arrested while his alleged accomplice M. Abbas Baloch fled.