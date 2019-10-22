Bahria University partners with Telenor

Bahria University (BU) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Telenor to develop a strong linkage between BU and telecommunication sector, according to a press release issued by the university.

The management of Bahria University is endeavoring hard to promote linkages with corporate world and Research & Development Organizations for the purpose of achieving its vision and mission as well as for scientific cooperation in the fields of mutual interests.

This partnership will enable students of Bahria University to avail guidance and support of Telenor Pakistan for their practical projects and research areas of IOT (Internet of things), Cloud Services and Data Sciences.

Director Business Development, Data as a Service (DaaS) & Cloud, Telenor Pakistan KhurramRahat along his team visited Bahria University Head Office Islamabad where he signed MOU with the Rector Bahria University Rear Admiral HabiburRehman HI (M) in the presence of Registrar, Director ORIC, Director Marketing, dignitaries and officials from both organizations.

Rector BU speaking on the occasion emphasized the need for opening all avenues for promotion of potential researchers and enabling them to apply their academic knowledge in practical projects. He added that BU has taken the initiative to facilitate its students by using modern technologies and industrial practices.