Who’s next?

“Selected” is not a new or word for him years back he was selected with blessings of Javaid Burki and Majid khan for one international match with only club cricket credentials. He failed miserably to perform and was thrown out of team. He went to Oxford, worked hard and paid lot of attention to his cricket rather studies. He came back with a bang in Pakistani cricket team. Burki was gone but Majid was enjoying stardom in international cricket. He was much junior when senior players including Majid khan, Zaheer Abass and he too revolted against captaincy of Javaid Miandad. As result of mediation by board junior Imran was appointed captain of the team. Do we remember what he did with those who endorsed his captaincy? All were thrown out including Majid khan and Zaheer who were at peak of their cricket. Only Miandad retained his place due to performance and conceding to his captaincy knowing the fact Imran was also part of conspiracy against him. Imran was well aware as captain he will not be taken seriously if senior players will be in team as he told to a senior selector .Gradually he turned his head towards selection committee. He started to pressurize them for players of his own choice. Within no time “selectors” and performance of first class cricket was toothless before him. With retirement of senior players and induction of his favourite boys he was aware that selectors have no choice except him. Miandad was a lone wolf in team so his next target was selection committee and it became redundant in little time. Imran tried many times to throw Miandad out but his ability to finish and win the game became crucial for Imran’s survival too. It’s also said that Imran introduced 10 to 15 good players but wasted more than 200 players to appease his hegemonic designs. Few people know, Miandad was not part of World cup cricket squad. He was dispatched after bad performance of team and he proved himself instrumental to win that trophy. But we can observe how smartly Imran tagged this cup with his charisma and cancer hospital knowingly that he was a lame duck in that tournament except in few games as a batsman. Unfortunately, after world cup his own boys took stand against him and he silently but again smartly quit the team. With this world cup trophy, he was successful to raise funds for his cancer hospital. This time he used Nawaz Sharif and got a plot for hospital from his government. For years Sharif family remained among biggest donors of that hospital.

At the same time his charisma, charm and fan following was also noted somewhere else. He was in sharp eyes of late Gen Hameed Gul to make a pressure group along with late Hakeem Saeed and Eidhi. Reluctance of Eidhi to join this project compelled Imran and his handler to make his own party. He remained pro establishment till 2002 elections under Musharraf regime no matter he failed miserably in electoral politics except one seat of his own in 2002 elections. He was biggest admirer and advocate of Musharraf on every forum and event(referendum)till the time his name was dropped as PM after 2002 elections.

This time again he took another big U turn and became a democrat. To prove himself a true democrat he took a very different and dangerous line of anti-establishment. For that brief period Meraj Mohammad khan joined him as Miandad and Inzmam of his team. Through relentless criticism on establishment and its approach he was quite successful to get attention from its old handlers. After 2008 elections, he again took a U turn after getting attention and then his journey was so fast and steadfast in this direction. His only goal was to get power and biggest seat for him.He artificially created animosity towards Sharifs. For this purpose he has to sacrifice his anti-status quo approach and people who joined him due to this ideology. As he is smart enough, he didn’t waste a moment to throw many Majid khans out of his party and added Shah Mehmood, Jehangir Tareen, Javaid Hasmi and many others as Miandad and Inzmam for his changed line. His followers were unaware of this abrupt change till 2011.He missed to join first dharna of Qadri before 2013 elections assuming himself the next PM. He was mistaken, Nawaz Sharif grabbed this opportunity and left a lesson for him to be fully compliant in future2014 dharna was apparently a draw match for him but desired objectives were attained. Panama and dawn leaks issue stamped his fate as a new premier of Pakistan. He is now prime minister of Pakistan but very soon disclosed to be as naive as he was in his first match. He has compromised on everything to be prime minister. His cabinet is full of old faces or inducted by IMF. He’s contended what he has been given as prime minister. At least he can see his opponents languishing in jails due to his narrative against corruption. He knows selectors have no other option except him because old players are retired hurt or annoyed with selection criteria. His government couldn’t perform but he’s not interested to change his line. His all attention is on November as crucial month for his captaincy. He knows dharna of JUI-F along with other opposition parties is coming to topple his government. He knows why 27 October date has been fixed for dharna. He knows Molana can assemble lot of people for this dharna or long March. But he seems least bothered about this threat. After announcement of negotiations with Fazal-ur-rehman he again bashed him. He knows, in case of successful dharna he is not the prime target or not the only target.

He thinks, Molana Fazal-ur-rehman is not his headache. He is well aware that only he will not go home due to this political turmoil but all stakeholders of this system will have to face same fate so for him it seems impossible. He believes in his re-emergence because his narrative is still intact and his charisma can change the situation in his favour when required. He knows his worth, till now no second choice is available to replace him.

So anyone will have to come forward as his Miandad having no other choice. He’s still captain and with all legacy of U turns still have capacity to make other Majid khans. November is crucial for his future so he may decide his future team in this month.

Molana must be important on Afghan border in coming days. Nobody wants to confront him but IK is least interested.

Is he still smart enough? Yes.

He will try his best but definitely this time it’s not cricket. Shehbaz Sharif might be dangerous candidate but again toothless due to his position in party and Imran’s successful assaults on his reconciliatory attempts. Zardari is another example. His secret cooperation with government in no confidence motion against chairman Senate couldn’t change Imran’s mind against him. He has successfully infused fear in all stakeholders that whole system will be wrapped up if he is not on his seat. Recently Some important meetings with with Fazal-ur-rehman and their conclusion have endorsed his point of view.

He’s least bothered about dharna and he has valid reasons. There’s another interesting avenue, if no one knows which side of the fence this turmoil Will fall then it’s yet to be decided who’s next Majid khan? It might be this time Imran himself.

The writer is political Islam expert,researcher,teacher and a freelance journalist