Former Skipper Sarfraz Ahmed’s wife blasts at the critics

Former Skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife blasts at the critics. Days after being removed as the Pakistan captain, Sarfaraz Ahmed’s wife Khushbaht lashed out at the critics and questioned that if MS Dhoni can still play at the age of 38, why can’t her husband.

She also stated that her husband, who is currently undergoing a terrible drop in form, will make a strong comeback when the time arrives.

“Why should he retire now? He is only 32. How old is Dhoni? Has he retired at his current age?” Khushbaht slammed the critics during an interview with The Deccan Chronicle.

Notably, Sarfraz Ahmed was removed as the captain of Pakistan in Tests and T20Is. The decision has come as a result of the whitewash against Sri Lanka at home in the recently concluded three-match T20I series.

Right from the announcement from Pakistan Cricket Board, Sarfaraz Ahmed has became the talk of the town. Even some fans were totally unhappy with the decision and arranged some trends in social media quoting they want justice for the wicket-keeper batsman. Now Pakistan’s new head coach Misbah-Ul-Haq revealed the reason for removing the captaincy of the wicket-keeper batsman in a sudden way. The head coach said that Sarfraz needs to find his old form in the International cricket and so that the management wanted to remove a burden on his shoulder.