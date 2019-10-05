Lahore all set for Pakistan vs Srilanka

After beating Sri Lanka in the One Day Internationals (ODIs), the men in Green would aim to repeat the same and could be considered favorites against the eight ranked Islanders, which were further weakened with the absence of major stars including speedster Lasith Malinga.



Meanwhile, the three match series also provide an opportunity to the returning Ahmed Shehzad and Umar Akmal, the duo have performed exceptionally well in the domestic cricket and would be eager to impress the home crowds as well.

The series also provides an opportunity to world’s leading T20 batsman Babar Azam, who also enjoys the best T20 average of over 54, to further enhance his reputation as among the best batsmen in world cricket.

Moreover, fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain could also be seen in action, as skipper Sarfaraz was hopeful to see the youngster pounce on the opportunity.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet for the first T20 tonight (Saturday) at Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore. Pakistan has already won the ODI series 2-0 after the first match of the series was washed out.

T20I Squads:

Pakistan: Ahmed Shehzad, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Umar Akmal, Asif Ali, Sarfaraz Ahmed(Capt), Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Hasnain, Usman Shinwari

Sri Lanka: Avishka Fernando, Danushka Gunathilaka, Oshada Fernando, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Shehan Jayasuriya, Angelo Perera, Dasun Shanaka(Capt), Isuru Udana, Kasun Rajitha, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Pradeep, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lahiru Madushanka, Minod Bhanuka, Lahiru Kumara, Wanindu Hasaranga