US College Fair held at Roots Millennium College, Clifton

Roots Millennium College (RMC) Clifton Karachi in collaboration with the United States Education Foundation Pakistan (USEFP) held their fourth US College Fair in which 21 leading universities from the United States participated and counseled students, according to a press release issued by the college.

The US universities that visited RMC Clifton Karachi Campus included University of Wisconsin – Eau Claire, Hobart and William Smith Colleges, Depauw University, Minerva Schools at KGI, Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis, McNeese State University, California State University, Chico, Ohio Wesleyan University, Northern Arizona University, Kansas State University, Purdue University, Hofstra University, State University of New York at Fredonia (SUNY Fredonia), George Mason University, Louisiana Tech University, Florida International University and New York Institute of Technology.

The representatives interacted with the students, sharing with them global opportunities and scholarships, important deadline information, portfolio importance and degrees. The event was attended by AS and A Level students, parents, faculty and the staff. The students engaged in an intellectual session of questions and answers relating to scholarships, placements, requirements, cultural integration, student life, accommodation and college funds.

Roots Millennium College (RMC), Clifton Campus, is an initiative by Pakistan’s third largest education group: Roots Millennium Education. Recognizing many benefiting partnerships and affiliations that help provide curriculum enrichment and choices in disciplines to study, the school system facilitates students’ entry into higher education by increasing the number of progression routes and subject choices. Global collaborations and qualifications not only provide a diverse learning environment but also increase educational opportunity and a mutually supportive learning ecosystem for staff, learners and community as well as raising the profile of both provider and the partner in the education districts that they serve.

This was the fourth US College Fair hosted by this campus, with many more to come, where the students are provided with an unprecedented opportunity for global connectivity and brought a step closer to the realization of their college dreams.