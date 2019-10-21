Pakistan gets good investment offers from Australia

Australia and Pakistan should actively explore new avenues to expand trade and investment as both countries have significant prospects to uplift bilateral trade and investment, said Australian Trade Commissioner Mark Morley.

While speaking at the Lahore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI), he applauded the bilateral relations between the two countries, saying Australia and Pakistan were good partners who enjoyed long-standing cordial relations built on strong business-to-business and people-to-people connections.

He said that Australia wanted to enhance cooperation with Pakistan in fields of mining technology, education, dairy, livestock and other sectors.

While stressing on frequent exchange of business-related delegations, he pledged full support from his country to Pakistani trade delegations.

“Pakistani goods are best of the best in the world and have a huge potential in the Australian market therefore, Pakistani businessmen should focus on joint ventures with Australian counterparts,” he insisted.

Also present on the occasion, Australian Trade Commission Business Development Manager Imran Saeed Khan urged both countries to identify new products for trade.

He invited sector-specific delegations from Pakistan to Australia to attain first-hand knowledge regarding trade and investment opportunities.

“Private sectors of the two countries can establish joint ventures in food, energy, dairy, livestock and other sectors,” he said.