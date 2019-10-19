Wicked’ dad fathered 6 children from own daughter

The man, who lives in south west Wales, fathered “at least” six children with one of his daughters, who he began abusing when she was just 14, Swansea Crown Court revealed.

The man, who cannot be named to protect the identity of his victims, repeatedly forced two of his daughters to have illicit relations with him over 20 years, and even abused one of the children he fathered with her.

Swansea Crown Court heard he controlled his daughter’s life for more than two decades, emotionally manipulating her and systematically abusing her. He further repeatedly abused one of the children he had with his daughter.

He controlled every aspect of her life, even invoking elements of witchcraft and creating a “fake mystic” who would send his daughter messages telling her to do ‘acts’ with her dad.

He had tricked, fooled and abused her to such an extent that she thought what was going on was “a normal upbringing”.

DNA tests later showed that six children born to one of the daughters had been fathered by him. He also abused another daughter during her teenage years, but she subsequently left home and got away from him.

A judge at Swansea Crown Court labelled the man “wicked” as he was sentenced to 33 years in jail and given a further seven years to be served on extended licence. He will have to serve at least 22 years behind bars before he can be considered for parole.