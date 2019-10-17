Sikh, Dogra and British Wars with Chilasis, Darelis and Tangeris

On 2 July 1892 a delegations from Chilas came to Gilgit and met political agent. Even after this meeting and on their return, Chilasis had threatened to murder the Kashmiri news writer in Chilas and later expelled him from the country. In a response to a letter from political agent the Chilasis replied that they will not allow a road through their territory and will not accept political agent’s instructions. In order to keep a check on Chilasis raids it was decided to occupy Gor with Kashmiri force. Accordingly on 11 November 1892 Major Surgeon George Robertson moved to Gor with 50 Puniali Levies, 60 to 70 men of Sai Valley and 50 soldiers of the Body Guard Regiment. He was on a mission to Gor to give reassurances of British and Kashmir durbar for their protection and also to prevent Chilasi raids and to negotiate opening of a road through Chilas. After meeting with people of Gor he went down to Chilas border to meet their headman. In the process he got trapped and a defile behind him was occupied by Chilasis. On this he dashed to Thalpin and took defensive positions. British considered this move of Chilasis as threat to their route to India and therefore it was decided to use force. A British party exchanged firing with Chilasis which resulted into killing of three British soldiers and injuries to Captain Wallce. The exchange of firing continued for some days and finally Chilasis attacked British position at Thalpin. However, being on a dominating position, the attack was repulsed. In the meantime a counter attack was launched which was successful. On 30 march 1892 Chilas town was attacked and Robertson ordered the burning of entire town to punish Chilasis for their attack. Chilas was occupied by 300 men of Kashmir Body Guard Regiment under Major Daniell and a line of posts were established between Chilas to Bunji. In February 1893 Durand received the news that the Indus tribes (Darel, Tangir and Kohistan) are planning to attack Chilas. The tribal force achieved surprise and occupied burnt town of Chilas and British positions were attacked, however, the attack did not succeed. The next morning the British forces launched a counter attack on the position of attackers at the burnt town led by Lieutenant Moberly of 37 Bengal infantry and failed and retreated to fort. Another attack was launched which was led by Major Daniell and the burnt town was attacked from two directions one by Major Daniell and second by Subedar Man Singh. Fierce fighting took place between the two sides. This attack again badly failed and according to Durand the British losses were severe. One British officer, three native officers and 22 men killed and one native officer and 25 soldiers were wounded and most of them severely. Major Daniell alongwith Adjutant Nain Singh, Subedar Man Singh and Div Singh killed. However, the attackers unilaterally vacated their position and returned. On 9th march major Twigg with reinforcement was sent to Chilas with the orders to raze the village to ground from where attackers came. Yet again there was rumors that the tribals are preparing for another attack on Chilas to avenge their losses. Durand decided to go to Chilas himself to counter this imminent threatwithhis personal body guards, 200 men and two guns. However, no attack came and Durand returned to Gilgit. In the meantime 23 Pioneer Regiment made a track to Babusar and reconstructed a new Chilas fort. Chilas became a political district under an assistant political agent until, 1947. Lieutenant Moberly was awarded the D.S.O on the recommendation of Durand. Durand also recommended that those present at the battle be awarded a new clasp inscribed “Chilas 1893” which was not agreed. In these attacks 350 Chilasis were martyred. Respect and salute to the brave Chilasis, Darelis and Tangeris who stood steadfast in the face of heavy odds against an enemy superior to them in men power and technology. People of Gilgit Baltistan fought bravely against Sikhs, Dogras, British and Indians and defended the sacred frontier of their motherland.

The writer is a retired brigadier and currently commissioner of the Afghan Refugees Organisation, Balochistan