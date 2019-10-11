Govt receives Rs7 billion extra tax on mobile in last six months

ISLAMABAD: The Senate Standing Committee on Finance, Revenue and Economic Affairs was informed that the government has received Rs7 billion additional tax in last six months after charged the customs duty on mobile phones for overseas Pakistanis.

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) and other relevant government institutions during this period observed that duty imposition on imported mobile had positive impact on foreign investment and local digital industry, Member Customs Policy, Muhammad Javed Ghani said this while briefing the Senate committee.