It seems that Misbah-ul-Haq would take some more time settle down as Pakistan cricket team head coach and chief selector as it is not been long since he joined the support staff.

However, he is finding himself surrounded by questions over the current state of affairs in his team. Pakistan trounced Sri Lanka in the 3-match ODI series, winning 2-0 after the first game was washed out without a ball being bowled. After the ODI series result, many expected that there is a complete turnaround in the team’s approach.

But all of a sudden, there was an instant turnaround from the team’s approach which ended up being naive all the way. The 3-0 clean sweep at the hands of Sri Lanka in the T20I series was the main reason why Misbah faced several questions as to whether the team management was right to axe experienced players like Mohammad Hafeez and Shoaib Malik .

While addressing the reporters at the press conference alongside skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, Misbah confessed that the entire responsibility of the defeat falls on his shoulders and he feels that it is completely impossible to expect change of fortunes in just a span of 10 days.

“Of course, the responsibility falls on me but this is the same team that has been playing for four years. How much would I have coached in 10 days?” The former Pakistan skipper had rather asked for lessons to be learnt from the manner in which Sri Lanka dictated good tempo in all aspects of the game in all the three matches. “The performance of the Sri Lankan teams is an example for us.

They outclassed us completely. We did not beat them in any of the three departments. All matches and the series were one-sided. We need to find the answers to a lot of questions. This was disappointing,” he added. “This was an eye-opener for us and you as well. The way we go after the seniors. What we did in the World Cup.

We forget their performances. These two (Hafeez and Malik) play the spinners so well and we had this problem for the entire series. We were unable to pick their leg spinner,” Misbah signed off.