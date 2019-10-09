Head Coach Misbah Ul Huq bursts out at the Pakistan cricket team players

Pakistan cricket team’s chief selector and head coach, Misbah ul Haq has come down hard on his players after the T20 international series loss against Sri Lanka, saying it is an eye-opener for the national team.

“It is failure of the team in both the T20 matches and I take full responsibility of this downfall,” he said ahead of the third and last match of the T20 series on Wednesday.

“We have one last game remaining and still there is a chance for the players to reunite and to rethink what went wrong and to develop a spirit and confidence to perform better,” he added.

“Losing is never good, especially against a team that is without their major players, and it’s an eye-opener.