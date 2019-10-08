‘MoHR keen to ensure promotion of transgender persons’ rights’

The government, through the Ministry of Human Rights (MoHR), is keen to ensure the full participation and promotion of transgender persons’ rights, said Rabiya Javeri, Secretary, MoHR.

Fulfilling their commitment to further the rights of transgender persons according to the law, MoHR, in collaboration with Huqooq-e-Pakistan, conducted a Gender Sensitization Workshop “Charting the way ahead for Police Engagement with Transgender Persons”. The purpose of the workshop was to present MoHR’s draft guidelines for police engagement with transgender persons to police officials from Islamabad Capital Territory and Punjab.

Assisted by prominent members of the transgender community, the aim of the workshop was to seek comments and feedback from police officials in order to formally finalise and adopt the guidelines. “Keeping in line with international best practices, these guidelines chart out the appropriate treatment of transgender persons who encounter police officials” The draft guidelines details the procedures for law enforcement agencies such as the appropriate form of addressing transgender persons to procedures pertaining to detention and stop and search. “This is the first of many steps MoHR intends to take in order to fulfill its commitment to the transgender community and ensure the implementation of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2018” said Madam Javeri.