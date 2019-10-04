Pakistan beats India in the International Researchers per million people, reveals new worldwide rankings.

Research directly impacts a country’s development and growth. When it comes to researchers in the country, Pakistan has started making progress due to an increasing trend of publishing research papers at the university level.

According to the figures shared by the World Bank, Israel leads the world in terms of research. Israel has 8,250 researchers per million people of its citizens. Astonishingly, Israel has approximately 28 times the number of researchers as compared to Pakistan .

Pakistan ranks quite down in the list with 294 researchers per million people. It, however, beats India which currently produces 216 researchers per million people.

Below are the figures for some of the countries, which can help gauge Pakistan’s progress in research as compared to the rest of the world: Israel 8,250 Sweden 7,153 Korea 7,113 Japan 5,210 Germany 4,893 Canada 4,552 Australia 4,539 Great Britain 4,430 The United States of America 4,313 France 4,307 Russia 2,979 Malaysia 2,274 Turkey 1,216 China 1,206 Brazil 881 Egypt 669 Pakistan 294 India 216 Nigeria 39